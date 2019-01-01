Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Enterprise

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

2 min readOpen banking

How open banking is reinvigorating Australia’s payments ecosystem

How will open banking, the NPP and fintechs influence a few era payments?

6 min readOpen banking

Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

PDFEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless for Salesforce Billing: a fully integrated and automated Quote-to-Cash journey

Salesforce customers now benefit from the GoCardless global bank debit network.

1 min readGoCardless

We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min readEnterprise

What is enterprise value & how do you calculate it?

Enterprise value is the measurement of a company’s total value.

PDFEnterprise

[Report] The payment success index 2020

We analysed over 52 million payments from 55,000 GoCardless businesses, to find out everything you need to know about payment failure rates.

2 min readSubscription

ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

PDFPayments

Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

PDFPayments

Report: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019

We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.

3 min readPayments

The two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it

Why Direct Debit payments fail, what failure rate you can expect and what you can do about it.