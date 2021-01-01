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The benefits of bulk payment services
The benefits of bulk payment services

Bulk transfers are the perfect solution for managing high volumes of payments.

3 min read
Payments
Void transactions vs. refunds
Void transactions vs. refunds

Voiding transactions, when possible, will save you money compared to refunding.

3 min read
Payments
Credit Card Processing Fees in 2022
Credit Card Processing Fees in 2022

Get the scoop on credit card processing fees with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Payments
NFC payments: everything you need to know
NFC payments: everything you need to know

Discover the benefits to near field communication NFC payments.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace
Scaling your payment infrastructure at pace

An efficient and adaptable payment infrastructure is crucial to business growth.

4 min read
Growth
How do small businesses take payments?
How do small businesses take payments?

What are your small business payment options? Here’s how to get started.

2 min read
Payments
Payment processing for nonprofit organizations
Payment processing for nonprofit organizations

ACH payment processing for nonprofits offers numerous benefits.

3 min read
ACH
How to avoid returned online ACH payments
How to avoid returned online ACH payments

ACH returns may cost consumers and prevent businesses from using the network.

3 min read
Payments
The pros and cons of ACH payment processing
The pros and cons of ACH payment processing

ACH has clear benefits compared to wire transfers, checks and card payments.

3 min read
ACH
Business Intelligence for Small Businesses
Business Intelligence for Small Businesses

Find out how business intelligence can help your business grow

2 min read
Growth
Five tips for running a successful business
Five tips for running a successful business

Five essential tips for anyone operating a business.

2 min read
Business Management
Inspiring Small Business Branding Examples
Inspiring Small Business Branding Examples

Discover inspiring small business branding ideas.

2 min read
Growth
The multi-billion-dollar world of small business consulting
The multi-billion-dollar world of small business consulting

A consultant is an individual who flies in to help a business meet its goals.

2 min read
Business Management
Payroll How To Pay Independent Contractors
Payroll How To Pay Independent Contractors

Find out how to pay independent contractors

2 min read
Payments
What is an ACH payment facilitator?
What is an ACH payment facilitator?

PayFac payment gateways help authorize ACH and card payments.

2 min read
Payments
How to send an eCheck
How to send an eCheck
2 min read
Payments
Is IBAN applicable in the US?
Is IBAN applicable in the US?

Find out how to use an IBAN number in the US

2 min read
Payments
How to Fill Out A W-2 Form
How to Fill Out A W-2 Form

Everything you need to know about how to fill out a W-2 Form.

4 min read
Accountants
What Is the Death Tax?
What Is the Death Tax?
2 min read
Accountants
Consumption Tax Definition
Consumption Tax Definition

A consumption tax is levied on consumable goods and services.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is an Accounting Float?
What Is an Accounting Float?

Plan ahead for payment clearing times with float accounting techniques.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Form 10-K?
What Is Form 10-K?

Provide investors with up-to-date information using the SEC Form 10-K.

2 min read
Accountants
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit (the equivalent of ACH debit) in Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

Webinar
Enterprise
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow
The 8 payment dimensions: Cashflow

Discover how your payment strategy plays an important role in cash flow.

3 min read
Enterprise

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GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.