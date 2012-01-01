Introducing our new payment pages

By Alasdair Monk — Oct 2012 — 1 min read

We've been working hard on our payment pages to bring them up to date with our new branding and improve the user experience for our customers.

Our new payment pages have been written from the ground up with speed and device agnosticism in mind. The new pages are, on average, over 60% faster than the previous version and now look great on your phone.

Check out the new design now at http://gocardless.com/example-checkout

