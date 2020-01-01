Skip to content
SEPA closing dates 2020

By Chloe DormandDec 20191 min read

As the end of the year approaches, many businesses will be getting ready to hit the ground running in 2020. 

To help you do the same we thought it would be helpful to share the SEPA holiday dates for 2020. 

The bank holiday dates for the SEPA scheme tell you which days the European Central Bank won’t process payments (in addition to weekends).

The SEPA bank holidays 2020 are:

  • New Year’s Day - 1 January 2020

  • Good Friday - 10 April 2020

  • Easter Monday - 13 April 2020

  • Labour Day - 1 May 2020 

  • Christmas Day - 25 December 2020

  • Christmas Holiday - 26 December 2020

Here at GoCardless, we automatically take the processing calendar into account so you don’t need to. We do still recommend making sure you’re aware of any non-processing dates which might affect your payment schedule so that you are either prepared for payment timings to change or can decide to move those payments to fit into your schedule (which we're more than happy to help with).

You can find out more about SEPA payments and payments timings with GoCardless in our SEPA guide

If you have any questions about the timing and scheduling of your payments, feel free to get in touch at help@gocardless.com

