Record year for Direct Debit in the UK

By Nicki Cho — Jan 2018 — 1 min read

Last week Bacs released its 2017 payment stats, showing another record-breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK.

As Bacs CEO Michael Chambers says, these huge volumes of transactions happen largely out of sight: "As long as that payment arrives on time and those crucial bills aren't missed, that is as much as we will think about the infrastructure which underpins it all." And of course, that's part of the beauty of the Direct Debit 'set and forget' system.

GoCardless also celebrated a milestone this week - our 7th birthday, so we have added some of our own stats to those from Bacs below. We're delighted to be working with more customers than ever before and to see our customers prospering (in 2017 we processed more of your payments than the previous six years put together).

We look forward to beating these figures this year!