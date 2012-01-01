Hello FreeAgent!

We've got some big news: all FreeAgent customers can now collect their invoices using GoCardless!

If you haven't heard of FreeAgent, you've been missing out. Just like KashFlow, they take the pain out of accountancy for thousands of freelancers and small businesses. If you're looking for an easier way than spreadsheets, paper receipts and accountants, you should check them out.

Seamless integration

We've been working incredibly closely with the FreeAgent team over the last couple of months. We've even dabbled in some epic commuting between London and Edinburgh. The result is an integration that feels completely seamless.

1) Signing up is a cinch - you'll be collecting payments within 60 seconds. Check out our helpful guide if you have any trouble.

2) Invoices are automatically marked as paid - FreeAgent will update an invoice's status the moment your customer pays, so you'll never have to reconcile payments.

3) Our fees are as low as ever - GoCardless costs £0 to sign up. It's £0 per month. Our monthly minimum is £0. All it costs is 1% per transaction, capped at £2.

Pre-authorizations are on their way

If that's not enough, we're working on something even bigger with FreeAgent - automatic payment collection from your customers. Soon they'll be able to authorise payment to you just once, and then take payment automatically each time you invoice.

Never chase payment again. If you want to see that sooner, let us know.