GoneCardless with KashFlow: Marketing by Web

Apr 2012

Today, we’re proud to be able to showcase how we’ve helped Marketing by Web, an internet marketing company, take payments online easily and cheaply.

Marketing by Web use GoCardless through KashFlow, their online accounting package. Asked about their experiences Claire Jarrett, Managing Director told us: “We’ve been delighted with GoCardless. They provide an easy service which is so affordable with great customer service. I would absolutely recommend them to other businesses who want to take payment regularly”.

They’ve discovered three great benefits to taking payments with GoCardless:

GoCardless saves them time every day; now that online payments are easy they can focus on what they do best

GoCardless saves them money every transaction; our pricing is fantastic compared to other payment methods

GoCardless is easy to set up and manage

Before using GoCardless, Marketing by Web collected payments by standing order. They’d also tried and been unsatisfied with another Direct Debit provider who charged high fees and made management difficult. With GoCardless and KashFlow payments cost just 1% and are easy to manage through our merchant dashboards. Marketing by Web tell us they’re saving at least twenty minutes a day which they were spending on chasing unpaid bills and laboriously marking off invoices.

Marketing by Web took less than an hour to sign up with GoCardless, and any business using KashFlow can do the same. If you’d like to get started, take a look at our step-by-step guide to using GoCardless with KashFlow!