Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

ChurchApp

By GoCardlessSep 20121 min read

ChurchApp has switched all their UK customers over to using GoCardless in order to collect the monthly subscription payments through Direct Debit.

Gavin Courtney, founder of ChurchApp, describes how useful GoCardless has been:

"No more cheques and BACS payments. GoCardless makes collecting B2B payments so much easier.

"Using GoCardless has made a huge difference to us, enabling us to do away with cheques and BACS transfers. Our entire billing system has become much less time consuming and at the same time it's much cheaper."

Anyone can use GoCardless to start collecting money online in minutes. Learn more.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.