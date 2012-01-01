By GoCardless — Sep 2012 — 1 min read

ChurchApp has switched all their UK customers over to using GoCardless in order to collect the monthly subscription payments through Direct Debit.

Gavin Courtney, founder of ChurchApp, describes how useful GoCardless has been:

"No more cheques and BACS payments. GoCardless makes collecting B2B payments so much easier.

"Using GoCardless has made a huge difference to us, enabling us to do away with cheques and BACS transfers. Our entire billing system has become much less time consuming and at the same time it's much cheaper."

Anyone can use GoCardless to start collecting money online in minutes. Learn more.