GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe

GoCardless, a global fintech in account-to-account payments, has appointed Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe. Chiaramonti will sustain GoCardless' rapid growth in the region by continuing to hire top talent to strengthen and accelerate the company's presence in its existing French market -- where it has tripled its customer base since opening its Paris office in 2018 -- as well as leading its expansion in the region.

Chiaramonti joins GoCardless after serving as CEO at GoBeep, a platform designed to drive incremental in-store and online revenue for retailers. Prior to this, she held roles as Director of Global Sales Strategy at Criteo and Managing Director at Teemo. Her experience in scaling and expanding businesses internationally places her in an ideal position to lead the company's growth.

Chiaramonti said: "I’m thrilled to join a rapidly growing company with an amazing team of talented people all focused on making a difference in the payments world. We have a top-notch product solving one of the biggest headaches for merchants: getting paid on time, in a fast and efficient way. Southern Europe represents a tremendous opportunity for GoCardless and I want us to seize it as soon as possible, becoming the go-to provider when businesses look for a best-in-class payment solution."

Chiaramonti's appointment comes at a time of broader expansion for GoCardless, which is accelerating its open banking strategy. By combining open banking payments with its global bank debit network, GoCardless is in a unique position to help companies collect one-off and recurring payments through a single platform -- offering merchants a fast, reliable and low-cost alternative to cards by harnessing the power of account-to-account payments.

Even Walser, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless, said: “We are opening up significant new market segments with open banking, including B2C subscriptions, which will further strengthen our growth in the region. Now is the time to bring in a leader who can help us scale the organisation in this market and Alexandra is the perfect fit.”

For more information contact: Linda Yang, Head of PR, GoCardless lyang@gocardless.com +44 (0) 7533575155