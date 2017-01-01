FAQ Friday – How can you encourage your customers to pay you by Direct Debit?
By Chloe DormandOct 20181 min read
From automation and flexibility to low costs and lower failure rates, the benefits of Direct Debit have even more impact when more customers are using it.
But how do you encourage more of your customers to pay this way?
This week, Digital Marketer, Rupert, talks through the different approaches and tactics you can employ to get new and existing customers to pay you by Direct Debit.
