Going remote: How has the GoCardless team adapted to a new way of working?
Written by
Last editedApr 2020 — 3 min read
We spoke to some of the GoCardless team to find out how they’ve adapted to working from home and to take a sneak peak into their home office set up.
The GoCardless team has been fully remote since Monday 16 March, when offices closed as part of precautions to keep employees safe and ensure the continuation of our service during these uncertain times.
At GoCardless, we’re lucky enough to be able to work from home as and when we need to but having the whole team working remotely has meant adapting quickly and finding new ways to working,
We spoke to some of the team to find out how they’ve adapted to working from home and see what their new office set up looks like.
What has been the biggest challenge since moving to remote working?
Chris Sinjakli, Senior Site Reliability Engineer:
Sian Sidaway, Talent Partner:
What has been the biggest lesson while adapting to working remotely?
Abdulmusawwir Sanni, Software Engineer:
Chris:
What’s the one thing you couldn’t live without while working from home?
Sian:
Rupert Brenninkmeijer, Growth Marketing:
Jess Summerfield, Banking & Scheme Development Lead:
How do you keep focused?
Rupert:
Jess:
What are your top tips for keeping a work life balance whilst working from home?
Sanni:
Jess:
What do you miss most about the office?
Sanni:
Jess:
Rupert:
Sian:
Chris:
Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.