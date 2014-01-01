Skip to content
GoCardless Basic API v2 Beta

By GoCardlessMar 20151 min read

We’re releasing a new system that promises a better integration experience for developers. Following the launch of our Pro API in December 2014, we've been working hard to extend some of the new Pro features to our Basic platform. In particular, we now provide better development tooling and the option to seamlessly transition your payments to your own SUN if the need arises.

We're looking for developers to beta test this new system. Do you meet the following criteria?

  • Do you plan to collect recurring / multiple payments from your customers?

  • Are you currently looking to integrate with the GoCardless Basic API?

  • Do you have the technical expertise required to perform such an integration? Our client libraries are also in development so you will be able to beta test these too.

As well as a better overall experience, we can offer the following:

  • No fees for 6 months

  • Additional support from our developers

If you match this profile or have any questions about the beta, get in touch at help@gocardless.com!

If you're currently using v1 of the Basic API, don't worry - we will continue to support the Basic API for all of our customers without you noticing the difference.

