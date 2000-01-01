Bacs processing calendar 2020

By Chloe Dormand — Nov 2019 — 1 min read

As we head towards the end of 2019 we have inevitably started to think about making sure we’re ready to hit the ground running in 2020. To help you do the same we thought it would be helpful to share the 2020 Bacs processing calendar.

The Bacs Processing Calendar shows the dates that Bacs will accept Direct Debit submissions throughout 2020 as well as the days it won’t (weekends, bank holidays etc.).

Bacs explains, “The Bacs processing calendars are a valuable tool to help you ensure you don’t miss those important processing dates over the holiday period. The Bacs processing calendars supply you with the all important Julian dates you need to process your payment files”.

Here at GoCardless, we automatically take the processing calendar into account so you don’t need to. We do still recommend making sure you’re aware of any non-processing dates which might affect your payment schedule so that you are either prepared for payment timings to change or can decide to move those payments to fit into your schedule (which we're more than happy to help with).

If you have any questions on the 2020 Bacs processing calendar or payment timings more generally our support team are always happy to help so get in touch at help@gocardless.com.