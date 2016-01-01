By Jacob Pargin — Dec 2015 — 1 min read

Bacs have provided the Bacs Processing Calendar 2016 so you can check on which dates they will be processing Direct Debit submissions through the year. It also shows you which days payments won't be processed on, so you can plan ahead around bank holidays and weekends.

As usual, if you're using GoCardless, it isn't necessary to plan your submission with the Bacs processing calendar. We take care of submission dates for you and will automatically submit your payments to Bacs on the relevant day. This means you simply choose on which dates your customers will be charged, and our system does all of the hard work to figure out the right day to submit.

Feel free to get in touch with us at help@gocardless.com if you have any questions about the timing and scheduling of payments, or if there's anything else we can help with. The support team are available 9am - 6pm on working days (weekdays excluding bank holidays).