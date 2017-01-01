Skip to content
Bacs Processing Calendar 2017

By Samantha NorthDec 20161 min read

It's that time of year again and we don't just mean Christmas. The Bacs Direct Debit 2017 processing calendar is now available, so you can easily check the dates when Bacs will process Direct Debit payment submissions in 2017. The calendar also shows which days Bacs won't process payments, bank holidays and weekends, so you can plan around that.

If you're using GoCardless, there's no need to plan your payments submissions with the Bacs processing calendar. We take care of submission dates for you and we'll automatically submit your payments to Bacs on the relevant day. This means you simply choose on which dates you'd like to charge your customers, and we'll do the rest.

Feel free to get in touch with us at help@gocardless.com if you have any questions about the timing and scheduling of Bacs payments.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

