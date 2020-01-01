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Perk has more cash available to fuel its growth ambitions thanks to the 99.3% payment success rate it gets with GoCardless.
Corporate travel and expense management
failure rate.
cheaper than cards.
Perk is an all-in-one platform for booking corporate flights, hotels, trains and cars, and for managing travel expenses.
“We make travel for work simpler and smarter,” said Iñigo Odériz Itúrbide, Senior Director, AR & Treasury. “Our mission is to give customers centralised access to the market’s best inventory, and a single platform from which to manage travel costs, policies and expenses.”
Providing hassle free, seamless travel for customers depends on reliably processing payments. Perk is growing fast, so it needs to combine strong cashflow management with cost-effective and scalable payments and processes.
“Smooth payments equals smooth travel for customers” said Iñigo. “We need to stay efficient to keep our costs down, too, and knowing exactly when payments are coming means we can allocate capital more efficiently. Considering all these factors, billing customers with GoCardless offers the optimum combination of speed, cost and convenience.”
The payments that Perk processes with GoCardless almost never fail, providing it with an ultra dependable stream of cash. It also gets to keep more of the money that comes in because Direct Debit is so much cheaper than card.
“Our payment failure rate with GoCardless is just 0.7%, which gives us incredible certainty around cashflow,” said Iñigo. “On an average transaction, GoCardless payments are also up to 5x cheaper than cards.”
This winning formula of performance plus price is all the incentive Perk needs to try to collect more payments through GoCardless, to scale these benefits and exploit further efficiencies as it grows.
“Around 20% of payments already go through GoCardless and we want that to grow,” said Iñigo.
There are several small details that will also add up to big improvements as Perk scales its use of GoCardless. The multi-account function, for example, enables Perk to link multiple GoCardless accounts in a parent-child structure — no more manually managing multiple accounts and logins.
Perk is based in Europe and the US, but its customers have subsidiaries all over the world, so it must be able to accept payments globally.
“GoCardless lets us collect in local currencies and, so far, it has been able to support us wherever in the world we’ve needed to collect a payment,” said Iñigo. “For a market like the US, where businesses reach for the credit card almost by default, it also means we can offer an alternative payment method with much lower fees.”
“GoCardless makes us feel relaxed because, in the best possible way, we almost don’t need to care about Direct Debit collections,” said Iñigo.
"We trust GoCardless as a partner that can help us expand our travel and expense management businesses, and we feel there’s a huge opportunity ahead for us to grow together,” he added.
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