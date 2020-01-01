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Bank transfers? Card payments? You’d be surprised what your customers’ preferences really are.
If your customers can pay you using the method they prefer, they’ll be happy. If they can’t, they might choose your competitor instead.
Preference changes from country to country. Industry to industry. But globally, both consumers and businesses tend to prefer bank payments.
Fortunately, that’s our forte.
Read our report on payment preferences
“The reason we added Direct Debit with GoCardless as a payment option was to hit our very aggressive international growth numbers. Direct Debit is a preferred payment method, especially in Europe, and we were lacking parity.
Study participant, IDC White Paper
Did you know half of all businesses see more than 7% of payments fail? And that leads to bad debt, higher churn and loss of revenue.
This startling statistic was uncovered in a Forrester Consulting survey of 700 payment decision-makers.
Read the full report to get all the insights, as well as recommendations for how to overcome your payment challenges.
Already got cards or manual bank transfers covered?
Add GoCardless to your payments mix. And collect both instant, one-off payments as well as automated, recurring payments. Direct from your customer’s bank account to yours.
That way you’ve got everyone covered, for maximum conversion.
No matter where your customers are in the world, make paying you quick and simple. With GoCardless, offer a trusted payment method and localised payment pages for 30+ countries.
Successfully collect 99% of instant one-off payments, and 97.3% of automated recurring payments, on the first try. If one does fail, Success+ automatically retries payments on the best day for each customer.
Connect GoCardless to your existing tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.
Our out-of-the-box payment pages are optimised for conversion. But you can customise them to your heart’s content. Or build a bespoke integration using our API.
To date, wherever we offer GoCardless it’s the preferred payment option, with 50%-85% adoption. For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.
Diego Passarela, Head of Billing and Payments, Quandoo
Capital on Tap obsesses over helping small businesses, and works with over 70,000 SMEs.
With GoCardless, Capital on Tap has been able to move over 80% of its global customers to bank debit and reduce the costs of collecting payments by 90%.
Speak to one of our payment experts about your challenges with conversion. We’ll show you how GoCardless can help.