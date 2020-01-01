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Instant Bank Pay for:
Learn how Instant Bank Pay can help your users better manage their payments. Saving themselves time, cost, and stress.
Direct Debit is great for gyms and clubs to collect recurring membership fees, but it takes too long to process an upfront joining fee. Which leaves them relying on fee-heavy card payments.
With Instant Bank Pay, your users can offer a simple payment flow that takes an instantly-authorised, one-off payment. Either standalone, or together with a Direct Debit mandate setup.
No need to split payments across cards and Direct Debit. With Instant Bank Pay, GoCardless can now collect instant payments too.
Are your users selling add-ons? Instant Bank Pay lets them collect payment instantly, without having to rely on expensive cards.
The fees associated with card payments can be up to 238% more than Instant Bank Pay, depending on the provider.
Completed payments take an average of 1.51 days from the payment being created, to getting paid out to the merchant. Typical card payments take up to 3 days.
Bank transfers are slow and admin-heavy. Cards are expensive and failure-prone.
Instant Bank Pay is the better way for your users to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Try it now with a donation to The Trussell Trust, or watch a video.
58% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner say they need instant updates on payment success.
65% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, say credit card payments are too expensive.
80% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, want to be able to take instant payments through GoCardless.
In the health, fitness, and membership clubs space alone, more than 250 merchants have started using Instant Bank Pay to process payments.
QuickFile wanted to further reduce the admin and cost burdens their users experienced. So they built Instant Bank Pay into their GoCardless integration.
Read about their experience with the build, including how they got up and running with just one developer allocated.
We’ve got easy-to-use documentation and a video walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer. And if you need any help, the team is always available at partnerships@gocardless.com.