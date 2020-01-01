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Instant Bank Pay for:

Business services

Learn how Instant Bank Pay can help your users better manage their payments. Saving themselves time, cost, and stress.

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Instantly collect an upfront payment, and setup a Direct Debit mandate, in one smooth flow.

Direct Debit is great for business services firms to collect recurring payments from a client, but it can’t instantly process an upfront payment. Which leaves them relying on admin-heavy bank transfers.

With Instant Bank Pay, your users can offer a simple payment flow that takes an instantly-authorised, one-off payment. Either standalone, or together with a Direct Debit mandate setup.

Smooth onboarding of new clients

In one smooth process, your users can instantly collect an upfront payment and setup a Direct Debit mandate for all future payments.

Collect payment for extra services, without hassle

Your users can collect one-off payments instantly, without having to rely on awkward bank transfers or expensive card payments.

Cheaper than card payments

The fees associated with card payments can be up to 238% more than Instant Bank Pay, depending on the provider.

Faster payouts than card payments

Completed payments take an average of 1.51 days from the payment being created, to getting paid out to the merchant. Typical card payments take up to 3 days.

See how it works. Right here, right now.

Bank transfers are slow and admin-heavy. Cards are expensive and failure-prone.

Instant Bank Pay is the better way for your users to collect instantly-authorised, one-off payments. Try it now with a donation to The Trussell Trust, or watch a video.

Try it out
See how it works. Right here, right now.
See how it works. Right here, right now.

Solving the biggest payment problems businesses have

"I need links that trigger bank transfers"

83% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and send invoices, want to be able to send a link that triggers a bank transfer.

"Card payments are too expensive"

65% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, say credit card payments are too expensive.

"I want to stay within GoCardless"

80% of GoCardless merchants that connect via a partner and sell memberships or subscriptions, want to be able to take instant payments through GoCardless.

More and more business services firms are using it

In the business services space alone, more than 300 merchants have started using Instant Bank Pay to process payments.

Hear from a partner who's integrated it already

QuickFile wanted to further reduce the admin and cost burdens their users experienced. So they built Instant Bank Pay into their GoCardless integration.

Read about their experience with the build, including how they got up and running with just one developer allocated.

Read the case study

Ready to offer your users a better way to collect one-off payments?

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We’ve got easy-to-use documentation and a video walkthrough from a GoCardless engineer. And if you need any help, the team is always available at partnerships@gocardless.com.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.