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Improving Cash Flow For Your SaaS Business
Improving Cash Flow For Your SaaS Business

How to improve the cash flow for your SaaS business.

2 min read
Payments
What Is A Merchant Acquirer?
What Is A Merchant Acquirer?

Find out if you need to work with a merchant acquirer.

2 min read
Payments
How To Test Your Payment Gateway
How To Test Your Payment Gateway

Discover how to make a dummy payment gateway for testing.

5 min read
Payments
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?

Why do BACS payments show as pending on my account?

2 min read
Payments
Accepting Payments As A Photographer
Accepting Payments As A Photographer

Discover wedding photographer payment terms.

2 min read
Payments
Accepting Payments As A Graphic Designer
Accepting Payments As A Graphic Designer

Discover the best graphic design payment terms.

3 min read
Payments
How Retailers Can Take Payments
How Retailers Can Take Payments

Everything you need to know about payments for your retail business.

2 min read
Payments
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments

The pros and cons of mobile payments. Are they right for your business?

2 min read
Payments
What Are The Advantages Of E-Payments?
What Are The Advantages Of E-Payments?

We look at the advantages of electronic payments for businesses.

2 min read
Payments
Foreign Transaction Fees Explained
Foreign Transaction Fees Explained

We look at the fees incurred through overseas transactions.

2 min read
Payments
How Much Does A Letter Of Credit Cost?
How Much Does A Letter Of Credit Cost?

We look at the cost and benefits of a letter of credit.

2 min read
Payments
Why Is it Important to Manage Receivables?
Why Is it Important to Manage Receivables?

Find out why good management of receivables is so important.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?

Want to know how long for a direct debit refund? Find out here.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Is Contactless Payment Really Safe?
Is Contactless Payment Really Safe?

Everything you need to know about contactless payments and their safety.

2 min read
Payments
The Cost Of Contactless Payment
The Cost Of Contactless Payment

Are you aware of all the costs of contactless payment?

2 min read
Payments
What Is The Limit For Contactless Payment?
What Is The Limit For Contactless Payment?

Discover all you need to know about the contactless payment limit.

2 min read
Payments
Is The UK Still A SEPA Country?
Is The UK Still A SEPA Country?

Learn about SEPA payments after Brexit.

2 min read
Payments
Is Direct Debit Safe?
Is Direct Debit Safe?

Find out why direct debit is one of the safest forms of payment around.

2 min read
Payments
What Is An Indemnity Claim?
What Is An Indemnity Claim?

We look at everything businesses need to know about indemnity claims.

3 min read
Payments
Best Payment Solutions for Charities
Best Payment Solutions for Charities

We explore the best payment solutions for your charitable organisation.

5 min read
Payments
What Is a Multicurrency Bank Account?
What Is a Multicurrency Bank Account?

A multicurrency bank account makes cross border payments easy.

2 min read
Payments
How a Credit Card Processor Works
How a Credit Card Processor Works

Learn more about how a UK credit card processor operates.

2 min read
Payments
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?

Discover how to send and receive SEPA credit transfer payments.

2 min read
Payments
5 Best Accounting Software for Sole Traders
5 Best Accounting Software for Sole Traders

What is the best sole trader accounting software?

4 min read
Payments
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