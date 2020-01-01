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Cash flow

Cash flow

How small businesses can use Open Banking right now
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

4 min read
Open Banking
What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Open Banking
Internal vs. external financing
Internal vs. external financing

What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?

2 min read
Cash flow
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What is reverse factoring?
What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accounting
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

4 min read
Invoicing
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Finance and challenger banks

Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.

Webinar
Cash flow
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting

Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.

Webinar
Payments
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing
[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Pricing and invoicing

Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.

Webinar
Invoicing
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know
Accounts receivable: everything you need to know

Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.

3 min read
Accounts Receivable
How Debt Collection Works for Small Businesses
How Debt Collection Works for Small Businesses

Explore debt collection in the UK with our guide for small businesses.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is bad debt?
What is bad debt?

Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Regulations
How to understand cash flow lending
How to understand cash flow lending

Get a clearer picture on cash flow lending...

3 min read
Cash flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow vs. Free Cash Flow

Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge
Cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge

Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?
What is IRR and how do you calculate it?

Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow from operating activities?
What is cash flow from operating activities?

Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.

2 min read
Cash flow
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