Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
What’s the difference between internal and external sources of finance?
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.
Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.
Do you still find financing or banking a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, Capital on Tap, and Tide to show you how.
Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.
Do you still find pricing or invoicing a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner, GoProposal, and Xero to show you how.
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
Explore debt collection in the UK with our guide for small businesses.
Get a little more information on bad debt in accounting, right here.
Is operating cash flow the same as free cash flow? Find out with our guide.
Want to know more about cash flow hedge vs. fair value hedge? Read on.
Our comprehensive guide to the IRR formula and how to calculate IRR.
Cash flow from operating activities plays a key part in the cash flow statement.