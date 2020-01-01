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Cash flow

Cash flow

[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash
[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

Webinar
Cash flow
The effects of dividends on cash flow statement
The effects of dividends on cash flow statement

Learn everything you need to know about how dividends policies affect cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management
5 Ways to Improve Your Cash Flow Management

Cash flow management can ensure your business stays financially healthy.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow
How to calculate retained cash flow

Learn more about the retained cash flow formula with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Find the Best Small Business Line of Credit
How to Find the Best Small Business Line of Credit

Learn more about establishing a line of credit for small business, right here.

3 min read
Cash flow
Cash flow statement: Indirect method
Cash flow statement: Indirect method

Find out more about the direct method vs. indirect method of cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence
Introducing Success+: predict and manage failed payments with recurring payment intelligence

Made for payment success.

3 min read
GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

2 min read
GoCardless
Managing cash flow in a crisis
Managing cash flow in a crisis

5 steps to take from immediate action to building long term resilience.

2 min read
Cash flow
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems
Key solutions for SME cash flow problems

What are the most effective methods of solving cash flow problems?

3 min read
Cash flow
How to do a cash flow forecast
How to do a cash flow forecast

We break down exactly how to do a cash flow forecast, and more.

3 min read
Cash flow
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses
Profit and loss forecast tips for small businesses

Want to know how to do a profit and loss forecast? Read on.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is the accounts receivable days formula?
What is the accounts receivable days formula?

Accounts receivable days can help you determine the efficiency of your AR team.

2 min read
Cash flow
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable
Accounts payable vs. accounts receivable

What is the difference between accounts receivable and accounts payable?

2 min read
Cash flow
What are incremental cash flows?
What are incremental cash flows?

Learn how to calculate incremental cash flow with our comprehensive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable
How to manage a credit balance in accounts receivable

Our comprehensive guide to managing a credit balance in accounts receivable.

2 min read
Cash flow
How does depreciation affect cash flow?
How does depreciation affect cash flow?

Want to know more about depreciation in cash flow statements? Read on.

2 min read
Cash flow
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies
A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min read
Accounting
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?
Is accounts receivable considered an asset?

Why is accounts receivable an asset? Find out with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What are trade receivables?
What are trade receivables?

Find out everything you need to know about trade receivables, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis
Webinar: Managing cash flow in a crisis

with Catherine Birkett, CFO, GoCardless

Webinar
Cash flow
What does days payable outstanding mean?
What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min read
Accounting
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.