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Business Management

Business Management

How to schedule recurring invoices in QuickBooks
How to schedule recurring invoices in QuickBooks

Can you set up recurring invoices in QuickBooks? It’s easy with GoCardless.

2 min read
Partners
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?
How Does A Phoenix Company Work?

Learn how a phoenix company works.

2 min read
Business Management
What is social proof and why does it work?
What is social proof and why does it work?

Learn the importance of social proof and what it can do for your business.

3 min read
Business Management
Why You Should Identify Your Customer Profile
Why You Should Identify Your Customer Profile
2 min read
Business Management
What Is The Difference Between LLC And LLP
What Is The Difference Between LLC And LLP

Discover the differences between an LLP and an LLC.

3 min read
Business Management
What Does a Hedge Fund Manager Do?
What Does a Hedge Fund Manager Do?

What is a hedge fund manager, and what are their goals?

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Discover what LLP means and its advantages.

2 min read
Business Management
Multivariate Testing for Ecommerce
Multivariate Testing for Ecommerce

Multivariate testing is a great way to improve conversion rate.

2 min read
Business Management
Common Types of Ecommerce Fraud
Common Types of Ecommerce Fraud

Discover the ecommerce fraud prevention best practices.

2 min read
Business Management
How to Start an Online Store
How to Start an Online Store

Learn how to start your own successful online store in the UK

2 min read
Business Management
What Makes Ecommerce Unique?
What Makes Ecommerce Unique?

We explore how you can make your ecommerce business unique

2 min read
Business Management
How to stop cart abandonment
How to stop cart abandonment

We share practical tips to help you tackle the problem of cart abandonment

2 min read
Business Management
How Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days
How Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days

Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Make a Contingency Plan
How to Make a Contingency Plan

How to make a contingency plan to protect your business

3 min read
Business Management
What impact will Brexit have on businesses?
What impact will Brexit have on businesses?

How will Brexit affect and impact businesses?

3 min read
Business Management
What is a Parent Company?
What is a Parent Company?

Parent companies and how to become one explained

3 min read
Business Management
Creating a Small Business Disaster Recovery Plan
Creating a Small Business Disaster Recovery Plan

Protect your business from tomorrow’s risks today with a disaster recovery plan!

2 min read
Business Management
Block Trading Definition & Examples
Block Trading Definition & Examples

What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!

2 min read
Business Management
How to Improve Client Communication Skills
How to Improve Client Communication Skills

Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.

2 min read
Business Management
The importance of good corporate governance
The importance of good corporate governance

Why and how good corporate governance is necessary

2 min read
Business Management
5 Components of a Great Corporate Culture
5 Components of a Great Corporate Culture

Discover business culture examples and ideas to strengthen your team.

2 min read
Business Management
6 Skills for Effective Employee Management
6 Skills for Effective Employee Management

We’ve gathered the skills you need for next-level employee management.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Process Map?
What is a Process Map?

How a process map can help you to explain, refine and improve your processes.

2 min read
Business Management
Incorporation Definition and Examples
Incorporation Definition and Examples

Find out if it’s time to incorporate your business

2 min read
Business Management
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