Business Management

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Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding
Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency
Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process
Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless
Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices
Supplier relationship management is a key part of your procurement cycle.
Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.
Corporate social responsibility can make your business socially accountable.
Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.
A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.
Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.