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Accounting

Accounting

What is Present Value (PV)?
What is Present Value (PV)?

Find out about how to calculate present value.

2 min read
Accounting
Introduction to financial accounting
Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min read
Accounting
What are journal entries in accounting?
What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min read
Accounting
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know
What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min read
Accounting
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accounting
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accounting
How to set up a workplace pension
How to set up a workplace pension

Learn how to pay the workplace pension minimum contributions.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a closing balance?
What is a closing balance?

Monitoring your closing balance simply helps businesses stay on track

2 min read
Accounting
What is a bank statement?
What is a bank statement?

Keeping hold of bank statements is the best way to control spending

3 min read
Accounting
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?
What is the double declining balance (DDB) depreciation method?

Learn when and how to calculate double declining depreciation

3 min read
Accounting
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses
A Guide to GST for SaaS Businesses

Find out if you meet the GST turnover threshold and how to pay

2 min read
Accounting
What is a trial balance?
What is a trial balance?

Make sure your records are accurate by keeping a trial balance sheet.

2 min read
Accounting
What do accountants do?
What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
Tax Filing Tips for Small Businesses
Tax Filing Tips for Small Businesses

Make your accounting easier with our tax filing tips for small business owners.

2 min read
Accounting
How to calculate tangible assets value
How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

3 min read
Accounting
What are Cryptoassets?
What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min read
Global Payments
What is a customer deposit?
What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min read
Accounting
What is a positive correlation?
What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min read
Accounting
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min read
Accounting
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min read
Accounting
What is a fiscal year?
What is a fiscal year?

Learn more about how the fiscal year can vary from calendar and tax years

2 min read
Accounting
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