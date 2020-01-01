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Accounting

Accounting

Advantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit
Advantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit

Find out your main options when it comes to retained profit in business.

2 min read
Accounting
Non-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples
Non-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples

Explore non-current liabilities examples you might see on the balance sheet.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Manage Business Petty Cash
How to Manage Business Petty Cash

Discover how to record petty cash transactions in your business accounts.

3 min read
Accounting
How to choose the best KPIs for your client
How to choose the best KPIs for your client

Are your client’s KPI metric the most efficient? Find out how to choose

3 min read
Accounting
UK VAT rate changes for 2021
UK VAT rate changes for 2021

Keep on top of the latest developments around UK VAT rates

2 min read
Accounting
New accounting software
New accounting software

Before you switch to online accounting software, learn what to look for

3 min read
Accounting
What Does Tax Deductible Mean
What Does Tax Deductible Mean

The basics of tax deductions and tax-deductible expenses for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting
What Does Capital Mean in Business?
What Does Capital Mean in Business?

A quick and simple guide to capital in business, what it is and why it matters.

2 min read
Accounting
Are Expenses Taxable?
Are Expenses Taxable?

The basics of how to claim tax relief for your job expenses

2 min read
Accounting
What is Business Activity?
What is Business Activity?

A quick guide to business activity and how it’s shown in financial statements.

2 min read
Accounting
What The X Tax Code Means
What The X Tax Code Means

What the X tax code and other emergency tax codes mean

3 min read
Accounting
Developing a New Accounting Strategy
Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

2 min read
Accounting
How to Create a Basic Balance Sheet
How to Create a Basic Balance Sheet

What can a basic balance sheet tell you about your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Balance Sheet Ratios
How to Calculate Balance Sheet Ratios

What do your balance sheet ratios say about your business?

2 min read
Accounting
Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)
Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)

Should your business be using UK GAAP or IFRS standards?

2 min read
Accounting
How to create a financial report
How to create a financial report

Creating your first financial report template step-by-step

2 min read
Accounting
The three vital accounting reports for your small business
The three vital accounting reports for your small business

Accounting reports your business should be making weekly, monthly and annually

2 min read
Accounting
Accounting terminology - What does it all mean?
Accounting terminology - What does it all mean?

When it comes to accounting there are certain terms it really pays to understand

2 min read
Accounting
What is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?
What is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?

The benefits and limitations of a business balance sheet

2 min read
Accounting
FIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method
FIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method

Is your inventory method right for your business?

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Payments On Account?
What Are Payments On Account?

Don’t get caught out by a surprise payment on account

2 min read
Accounting
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
What is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
The P/E Ratio Explained
The P/E Ratio Explained

Find out how the P/E ratio reveals your company’s value.

2 min read
Accounting
What is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?
What is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?

Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting

2 min read
Accounting
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