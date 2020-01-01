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GoCardless

GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
GoCardless vs PayPal: What’s the difference?
3 min read
Global Payments
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026
The sole traders' guide to Making Tax Digital 2026

Tax is going digital in 2026 for those who do an Income Tax Self Assessment.

4 min read
Small Business
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
GoCardless for Consulting Firms: Simplify Payments & Focus on Clients
3 min read
Global Payments
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
How to get paid on time: Top tips for consultants and agencies
3 min read
Global Payments
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
Why Direct Debit is better than cards for your subscription business
3 min read
Global Payments
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026
A landlord’s guide to Making Tax Digital 2026 Making Tax Digital for landlords in 2026

Making Tax Digital is the biggest shake-up to property tax in decades.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
Making Tax Digital: What sole traders need to know
4 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships

Your guide to Making Tax Digital for VAT, partnerships and Corporation Tax.

3 min read
Small Business
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
Making Tax Digital for VAT, limited companies, and partnerships
4 min read
Small Business
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained
How to choose the right software for Making Tax Digital Accounting vs bridging software explained

From accounting to bridging software, here’s everything you need to know.

4 min read
Small Business
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
When do sole traders pay tax? The essential UK deadlines you need to know
2 min read
Small Business
How to set up bank payments for your business
How to set up bank payments for your business
3 min read
Starting a Business
Enrichment and categorization models: Unlocking the power of transaction data
Enrichment and categorization models: Unlocking the power of transaction data
5 min read
Open Banking
Six years on: Has open banking in the UK peaked?
Six years on: Has open banking in the UK peaked?

Reflecting on open banking's latest milestones and what's still left to achieve

3 min read
Variable Recurring Payments
5 open banking use cases beyond banks and fintechs
5 open banking use cases beyond banks and fintechs
3 min read
Open Banking
Should You Use a Smart Invoice System?
Should You Use a Smart Invoice System?

Discover the definition and benefits of smart invoicing software.

2 min read
Payments
Cost plus pricing explained
Cost plus pricing explained

Learn about cost plus pricing

2 min read
Accounting
How To Improve SaaS Customer retention
How To Improve SaaS Customer retention

Is your SaaS business retaining enough customers?

2 min read
Small Business
What Is An ACH Withdrawal?
What Is An ACH Withdrawal?
2 min read
Payments
4 Benefits of Digital Payments
4 Benefits of Digital Payments

Explore the benefits of digital payments for your business

2 min read
Payments
The benefits of a modern payment system
The benefits of a modern payment system

What could a modern payments system do for your business?

5 min read
Payments
What is a credit card pre- authorisation?
What is a credit card pre- authorisation?

What is a credit card pre- authorisation and how does it protect your business?

2 min read
Payments
What is a fund flow analysis?
What is a fund flow analysis?

Could a fund flow analysis help you to plan for the future of your business?

2 min read
Accounting
What is social commerce?
What is social commerce?
2 min read
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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.