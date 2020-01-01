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Chris Hooper

Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart
Five questions for GoCardless president Paul Stoddart

Get to know GoCardless' new president and learn about his plans for the future

3 min read
GoCardless
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know
What are bank payments? Everything you need to know

Learn everything you need to know about bank payments.

2 min read
Open Banking
Open Banking Apps Explained
Open Banking Apps Explained

A simple explanation of the benefits of open banking and open banking apps.

2 min read
Finance
How to Set Up a Payment Link
How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world
Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

7 min read
Open Banking
Guide to ACH return codes
Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

6 min read
Global Payments
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

10 min read
Bacs
BECS Direct Debit New Zealand
BECS Direct Debit New Zealand

A user guide for Direct Debit in New Zealand.

Guide
Betalingsservice
Betalingsservice

A comprehensive guide to Direct Debit in Denmark.

Guide
Bg Autogiro
Bg Autogiro

How to collect Direct Debit payments in Sweden.

Guide
Direct Debit: a beginner's guide
Direct Debit: a beginner's guide

Everything you wanted to know about Direct Debit.

Guide
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online
Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

7 min read
Payments
Bacs approved bureaus
Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

2 min read
Bacs
How to use Bacstel-IP
How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

3 min read
Bacs
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?

A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.

3 min read
Payments
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
2 min read
Direct Debit

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