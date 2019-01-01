Skip to content
Brad Ewin

2 min readFinance

What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

3 min readInvoicing

How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

4 min readOpen banking

How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

11 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

1 min readPayments

Bacs processing calendar 2021

2 min readCash flow

Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

3 min readFinance

What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

2 min readGoCardless

TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

3 min readCash flow

How to Find the Best Small Business Line of Credit

Learn more about establishing a line of credit for small business, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is an ERP System?

ERP systems streamline business processes. Learn all about them here.

4 min readPayments

What is a Chargeback?

How do chargebacks work? Find out everything you need to know about chargebacks.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.

2 min readPayments

What Does TARGET2 Mean?

Learn everything you need to know about TARGET2 with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

3 min readFinance

How Much is VAT in the UK?

What is the VAT rate in the UK? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min readCash flow

Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

3 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min readCash flow

Best software for forecasting cash flow

Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.

3 min readPayments

What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

4 min readCash flow

What is invoice finance and should your business use it?

Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?

4 min readPayments

What does SCA mean for recurring payments?

Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.

