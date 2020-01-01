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We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.

2 min read
GoCardless
UK fintech GoCardless raises $95m funding
UK fintech GoCardless raises $95m funding

Funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures will fuel open banking strategy, accelerating delivery of next-generation bank-to-bank payments

2 min read
Press Releases
What is net working capital?
What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min read
Finance
What is operating income?
What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min read
Finance
What is notes payable?
What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min read
Accounting
What is the matching principle in accounting?
What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min read
Accounting
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now
How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

4 min read
Open Banking
What does ceteris paribus mean?
What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min read
Finance
What is arbitrage?
What is arbitrage?

Learn how arbitrage in trading can yield low-risk gains in rapid time

2 min read
Finance
Aggregate demand
Aggregate demand

Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components

2 min read
Business Management
What is open banking: Everything you need to know
What is open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

15 min read
Open Banking
What is hurdle rate?
What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

2 min read
Accounting
What does general ledger mean?
What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

3 min read
Accounting
What is ABC analysis?
What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min read
Accounting
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication
Make your GoCardless account more secure in 1 minute or less with two-factor authentication

It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.

2 min read
Payments
What does budget variance mean?
What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min read
Accounting
How to promote your business on social media
How to promote your business on social media

Grow your business with our social media management tips

2 min read
Business Management
Top 7 tips to improve customer service
Top 7 tips to improve customer service

Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to business risk assessment
A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min read
Business Management
What is accrued interest?
What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min read
Business Management
What is double taxation?
What is double taxation?

Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income

2 min read
Finance
What is marginal tax?
What is marginal tax?

Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
What is investment tax?
What is investment tax?

Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares

2 min read
Finance

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.