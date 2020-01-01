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Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.
Funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures will fuel open banking strategy, accelerating delivery of next-generation bank-to-bank payments
Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital
How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.
Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics
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Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
It's estimated that 2FA keeps you safe from 99.9% of account compromise attacks.
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
Grow your business with our social media management tips
Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips
Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment
With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees
Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income
Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it
Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares