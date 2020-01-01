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Why is business networking important?
Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min read
Growth
8 small business survival tips for 2021
8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

2 min read
Business Management
Solving the issue of missed payments
Solving the issue of missed payments

No one likes chasing down a missed payment

2 min read
Payments
How to develop a procurement strategy
How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min read
Business Management
5 solutions to cash flow problems
5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min read
Cash flow
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

3 min read
Business Management
The benefits of an employee database management system
The benefits of an employee database management system

Find out how an employee database management system could be a gamechanger

2 min read
Business Management
What is a perpetual inventory system?
What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min read
Business Management
What is cost recovery?
What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min read
Accounting
What is solvency?
What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min read
Finance
Business valuation: how to value your business
Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min read
Finance
Payments across borders: how to make international payments
Payments across borders: how to make international payments
3 min read
Global Payments
Asset management: definition and examples
Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

3 min read
Finance
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
Understanding digital currency
Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min read
Finance
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a great business model
How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Talent Management?
What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

2 min read
Business Management
What is an umbrella company?
What is an umbrella company?

An umbrella company offers an alternative to other tax payment structures

3 min read
Business Management
What is a fiscal year?
What is a fiscal year?

Learn more about how the fiscal year can vary from calendar and tax years

2 min read
Accounting
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
How to implement an effective performance management system
How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min read
Business Management
What is a PESTEL Analysis?
What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

2 min read
Growth

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