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We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
Open banking payments can help solve 8 of the UK's top 12 SB challenges.
Improve your business and personal finances with these invaluable finance books.
According to the Pareto rule, causes and effects aren’t equally distributed.
Discover the benefits of cryptocurrency payments for small businesses.
We explore the difference between fixed and variable costs in accounting
Financial modelling is an invaluable tool for your business. Here’s how it works
Find out how the opening balance and closing balance are calculated
We explore revenue. The raw material from which your profits are made!
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
Future value is calculated using the future value formula
Learn about fixed charges, including the fixed charge coverage ratio
Learn about tangible assets and how they are valued
Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.
Discover the pros and cons of preferred stock compared with common stock
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
Find out if common stock is the right investment for you
Could crowdfunding platforms provide financing for your next project?
Accounting ledger books form the foundation of your financial statements.
What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses