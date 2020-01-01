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Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples
Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples

Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business

2 min read
Accounting
Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples
Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples

A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.

2 min read
Finance
The Definition Of Collateral Loans
The Definition Of Collateral Loans

Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.

2 min read
Finance
What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?
What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?

We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC

2 min read
Accounting
The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing
The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing

Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.

2 min read
Finance
What is a Tax Identification Number
What is a Tax Identification Number

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

4 min read
Finance
Get paid faster: Reduce your time to get paid with GoCardless
Get paid faster: Reduce your time to get paid with GoCardless

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.

10 min read
Enterprise
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle

Find out how to maximise cash flow at every stage of the customer journey

3 min read
Statement of Changes in Equity Explained
Statement of Changes in Equity Explained

We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting
GoCardless announces partnership with Pennylane to enable small businesses and start-ups to automate invoices, accounting and payments
GoCardless announces partnership with Pennylane to enable small businesses and start-ups to automate invoices, accounting and payments

First customers have already reduced outstanding payments by 25x

2 min read
Press Releases
How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity
How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity

Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business

2 min read
Finance
Microfinance for Small Business
Microfinance for Small Business

What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.

2 min read
Finance
6 Online Payment Options for 2022
6 Online Payment Options for 2022

Find out how to enable your business to take payments online more smoothly.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to Account For Advance Payments
How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min read
Finance
What is Equity Financing?
What is Equity Financing?

Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.

2 min read
Finance
The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance
The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance

Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.

2 min read
Accounting
Shareholder Definition
Shareholder Definition

Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.

2 min read
Accounting
The Basics of Accounting
The Basics of Accounting

Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Trade Credit?
What Is Trade Credit?

Trade credit is a commercial financing agreement with zero percent interest.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

2 min read
Finance
How can e-commerce benefit your business?
How can e-commerce benefit your business?

Everything you need to know about e-commerce business

2 min read
Finance
Simple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses
Simple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses

Everything you need to know about business insurance

2 min read
Finance
All you need to know about debt consolidation
All you need to know about debt consolidation

What are your options when it comes to debt consolidation? Find out more

3 min read
Finance
What is a Long-term Liability?
What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min read
Accounting

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