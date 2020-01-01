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Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business
A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.
Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.
We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC
Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.
Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.
Find out how to maximise cash flow at every stage of the customer journey
We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.
First customers have already reduced outstanding payments by 25x
Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business
What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.
Find out how to enable your business to take payments online more smoothly.
We look at the process of accounting for advance payments
Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.
Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.
Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.
Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.
Trade credit is a commercial financing agreement with zero percent interest.
The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan
Everything you need to know about e-commerce business
Everything you need to know about business insurance
What are your options when it comes to debt consolidation? Find out more
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances