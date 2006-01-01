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What is a credit rating and what factors affect it?
How a process map can help you to explain, refine and improve your processes.
Find out if it’s time to incorporate your business
Learn about different types of business royalties and how they are calculated
Post-pandemic, many U.S. consumers are retiring their credit cards — with young Americans making this a permanent trend
Brand differentiation makes consumers notice your business. Here’s how.
Is your business using the right markets to channel sales effectively?
What’s the difference between a sales invoice and sales receipt?
Discover the must-have elements of small business quotes with our guide.
Find out if sole proprietorship is right for your business
Don’t sell blindly, create a stronger sales strategy plan using our guide.
How could the business model canvas transform your business planning?
What are fringe benefits? And which should you offer to your team?
Expecting the unexpected with a business continuity plan
We take you through the process of setting up a limited company step by step
How could supply chain management increase your profits?
Find out how to get, or issue, a share certificate.
Discover how Companies Act 2006 redefined the way UK businesses operate.
Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.
Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business