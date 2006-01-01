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Everything you ever needed to know about credit rating
Everything you ever needed to know about credit rating

What is a credit rating and what factors affect it?

2 min read
Payments
What is a Process Map?
What is a Process Map?

How a process map can help you to explain, refine and improve your processes.

2 min read
Business Management
Incorporation Definition and Examples
Incorporation Definition and Examples

Find out if it’s time to incorporate your business

2 min read
Business Management
How Royalties Work in Business
How Royalties Work in Business

Learn about different types of business royalties and how they are calculated

2 min read
Payments
How a Grace Period Works
How a Grace Period Works

Learn about how grace periods work.

2 min read
Payments
GoCardless Survey: Three-quarters of Americans Plan to Decrease Their Use of Credit Cards as Debt Falls out of Favor
GoCardless Survey: Three-quarters of Americans Plan to Decrease Their Use of Credit Cards as Debt Falls out of Favor

Post-pandemic, many U.S. consumers are retiring their credit cards — with young Americans making this a permanent trend

1 min read
Press Releases
8 Examples of Brand Differentiation Strategies
8 Examples of Brand Differentiation Strategies

Brand differentiation makes consumers notice your business. Here’s how.

2 min read
Growth
Choosing the Right Business Sales Channel
Choosing the Right Business Sales Channel

Is your business using the right markets to channel sales effectively?

3 min read
Growth
What Is a Sales Receipt?
What Is a Sales Receipt?

What’s the difference between a sales invoice and sales receipt?

3 min read
Invoicing
How to Create a Price Quote
How to Create a Price Quote

Discover the must-have elements of small business quotes with our guide.

3 min read
Invoicing
Proprietorship Definition & Examples
Proprietorship Definition & Examples

Find out if sole proprietorship is right for your business

2 min read
Business Management
5 Sales Strategies for Businesses
5 Sales Strategies for Businesses

Don’t sell blindly, create a stronger sales strategy plan using our guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Business Model Canvas Explained
Business Model Canvas Explained

How could the business model canvas transform your business planning?

2 min read
Business Management
Fringe Benefits Definition, Types & Examples
Fringe Benefits Definition, Types & Examples

What are fringe benefits? And which should you offer to your team?

2 min read
Business Management
Business continuity planning – What, why and how
Business continuity planning – What, why and how

Expecting the unexpected with a business continuity plan

2 min read
Business Management
Setting up a limited company – a beginner’s guide
Setting up a limited company – a beginner’s guide

We take you through the process of setting up a limited company step by step

2 min read
Business Management
The Basic Steps of Supply Chain Management
The Basic Steps of Supply Chain Management

How could supply chain management increase your profits?

2 min read
Business Management
What Is a Rebate?
What Is a Rebate?

Find out what a rebate could mean for you.

2 min read
Payments
What Is a Share Certificate?
What Is a Share Certificate?

Find out how to get, or issue, a share certificate.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is the Companies Act 2006?
What Is the Companies Act 2006?

Discover how Companies Act 2006 redefined the way UK businesses operate.

2 min read
Regulations
What Is An Altcoin
What Is An Altcoin

Find out what altcoins are and how they work

2 min read
Accounting
What is an External Audit
What is an External Audit

How could an external audit affect your business?

2 min read
Accounting
How to Calculate Standard Deviation
How to Calculate Standard Deviation

Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.

2 min read
Accounting
Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples
Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples

Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business

2 min read
Accounting

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