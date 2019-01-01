Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

2 min readSubscription

ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

3 min readCash flow

Best software for forecasting cash flow

Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.

2 min readAccountants

Guide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min readCash flow

Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min readTechnology

How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)

We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.

4 min readGoCardless

Xero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!

A run down of the evening, the winners, and the last 12 months that got us here.

9 min readTechnology

Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

3 min readSubscription

What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min readPayments

What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min readPayments

What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

2 min readSubscription

How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?

Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.

3 min readCash flow

What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

3 min readPayments

What is bank debit?

Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.

2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

3 min readGrowth

8 Ways to Raise Investment for Your Startup Business

What are the different types of start-up business investment? Find out here.

2 min read

How long does an international bank transfer take?

How long do international payments take? Get a clearer picture.

3 min readFinance

A guide to automated invoice processing systems

Automated invoice processing can make your company more efficient. Learn more.

2 min readRetention

How to calculate annual churn rate

Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.

3 min readCash flow

Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

1 min readPayments

On-demand | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Wednesday 4 March at 11 am (UK time)

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot

How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales