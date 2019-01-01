Latest articles
3 min readAccountantsWhat is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.
2 min readSubscriptionERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system
A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.
3 min readCash flowBest software for forecasting cash flow
Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.
2 min readAccountantsGuide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts
We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.
2 min readCash flowOperating cash flow ratio formula
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
2 min readTechnologyHow we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)
We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.
4 min readGoCardlessXero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!
A run down of the evening, the winners, and the last 12 months that got us here.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.
3 min readSubscriptionWhat does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is a payment processor?
Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.
2 min readSubscriptionHow to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?
Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.
3 min readCash flowWhat is cash flow forecasting?
Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...
3 min readPaymentsWhat is bank debit?
Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
3 min readGrowth8 Ways to Raise Investment for Your Startup Business
What are the different types of start-up business investment? Find out here.
2 min readHow long does an international bank transfer take?
How long do international payments take? Get a clearer picture.
3 min readFinanceA guide to automated invoice processing systems
Automated invoice processing can make your company more efficient. Learn more.
2 min readRetentionHow to calculate annual churn rate
Want to learn how to calculate annual churn rate? Find out here.
3 min readCash flowAccounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate ARR (Accounting Rate of Return)?
A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...
1 min readPaymentsOn-demand | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Wednesday 4 March at 11 am (UK time)
2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences in the UK: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
How UK businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.