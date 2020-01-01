Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What Does TARGET2 Mean?

Learn everything you need to know about TARGET2 with our comprehensive guide.

1 min readGoCardless

Pause your customers’ subscriptions more easily

A new feature makes it easier to pause multiple customer subscriptions.

2 min readSubscription

Why does MRR churn matter for SaaS businesses?

Get the lowdown on MRR for SaaS businesses with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

3 min readGrowth

How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

3 min readSubscription

The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

2 min readAccountants

What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min readGlobal Payments

5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

3 min readGlobal Payments

An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

2 min readGlobal Payments

An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

4 min readCash flow

How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

How to register as self-employed in the UK

How do I register as self-employed in the UK? Find out with our guide.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

3 min readAccountants

What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

2 min readPayments

What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

3 min readFinance

How Much is VAT in the UK?

What is the VAT rate in the UK? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min readCash flow

Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

1 min readGoCardless

The team behind our technology

The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.

2 min readSubscription

Building a SaaS startup financial model

Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.

2 min readSubscription

A SaaS guide to subscription management

Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.

1 min readGoCardless

13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.

2 min readCash flow

Understanding the cash flow margin formula

Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales