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5 Tips to Sell Your Business
5 Tips to Sell Your Business

Read this advice to help you sell your business.

2 min read
Finance
The 8 Types of Working Capital
The 8 Types of Working Capital

Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.

3 min read
Accounting
What Is Allocation in Accounting?
What Is Allocation in Accounting?

Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.

2 min read
Accounting
How and why your business should be PCI compliant
How and why your business should be PCI compliant

Why PCI compliance is so important and how to make sure you're up to speed

2 min read
Payments
What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It
What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It

Find out what operational factors impact on margin pressure

2 min read
Finance
The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment
The Pros and Cons of Real-Time Payment

We discuss the good and the bad when it comes to real-time payments.

2 min read
Payments
Benefits of ACH with GoCardless & how to win customers over to it
Benefits of ACH with GoCardless & how to win customers over to it

Why use ACH payments and how can you encourage customers to make the switch?

5 min read
ACH
Guide to Business Rates
Guide to Business Rates

Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Promissory Note?
What Is a Promissory Note?

What is a promissory note and who is it suitable for? Find out in our guide.

3 min read
Payments
Payment Receipt Definition and Examples
Payment Receipt Definition and Examples

A receipt of payment is an important document for any business and its clients.

2 min read
Payments
Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric
Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric

Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?
What Is Clearing and How Does it Work?

Find out how clearing works in settling funds from a financial transaction.

2 min read
Payments
GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe
GoCardless appoints Alexandra Chiaramonti as General Manager of Southern Europe
1 min read
Press Releases
Know Your Customer – What Does It Mean For Banks?
Know Your Customer – What Does It Mean For Banks?

Know your customer policy ensures that the bank and its clients are protected

2 min read
Regulations
The importance of good corporate governance
The importance of good corporate governance

Why and how good corporate governance is necessary

2 min read
Business Management
Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?
Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?

Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses

2 min read
Accounting
What are the different types of SEPA payments?
What are the different types of SEPA payments?

The different types of SEPA payments and how they can help with European trade.

2 min read
Payments
Everything you need to know about sales revenue
Everything you need to know about sales revenue

Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance

2 min read
Accounting
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?

Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer

2 min read
Payments
How to track an ACH Transaction
How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

3 min read
Payments
Top 5 E-Commerce Platforms for Small Business
Top 5 E-Commerce Platforms for Small Business

Get set up to sell with ease using our roundup of the best e-commerce platforms.

3 min read
Growth
Understanding the Cash Flow Statement
Understanding the Cash Flow Statement

Learn how to read and interpret the cash flow statement with our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
5 Components of a Great Corporate Culture
5 Components of a Great Corporate Culture

Discover business culture examples and ideas to strengthen your team.

2 min read
Business Management
6 Skills for Effective Employee Management
6 Skills for Effective Employee Management

We’ve gathered the skills you need for next-level employee management.

2 min read
Business Management

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.