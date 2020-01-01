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How to offer customers split payments
How to offer customers split payments

Everything you need to know about how and why to offer customers split payments

3 min read
Payments
Do you pay VAT on unpaid invoices?
Do you pay VAT on unpaid invoices?

How to use the HMRC bad debt relief scheme to reclaim VAT on unpaid invoices.

2 min read
Small Business
The top 5 BNPL apps for UK businesses
The top 5 BNPL apps for UK businesses

The buy now pay later industry is expected to be worth over £127 billion by 2023

2 min read
Payments
2022 Comparison: Top 6 Escrow Services UK
2022 Comparison: Top 6 Escrow Services UK

What does an escrow service company do? Find out more.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
Best Virtual Terminal for Small Business
Best Virtual Terminal for Small Business

Find out what to look for in a virtual terminal for payments.

3 min read
Small Business
Differences Between Expenses & Expenditures
Differences Between Expenses & Expenditures

Read more on the differences between expense and expenditure on GoCardless.

2 min read
Accounting
UK GAAP vs IFRS: The Top Differences
UK GAAP vs IFRS: The Top Differences

Most UK companies will use the UK GAAP FRS 102 accounting standard

2 min read
Accounting
How To Increase Your Profit Margins In 2022
How To Increase Your Profit Margins In 2022

Discover how to increase net profit margin in business.

2 min read
Small Business
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses
Late payments benchmark: Small businesses

Where does your business stack up? Find out here.

1 min read
Cash flow
What is financial forecasting?
What is financial forecasting?

Discover the objectives of financial forecasting.

2 min read
Accounting
Benefits of Local Currency Payments
Benefits of Local Currency Payments

Should I offer payment in local currency? Find out here.

2 min read
Payments
Cross-border selling and common mistakes
Cross-border selling and common mistakes

Discover cross-border selling and the common mistakes to avoid.

2 min read
Payments
Why 2FA & MFA are key for taking payments
Why 2FA & MFA are key for taking payments

Discover the importance of 2FA and MFA when taking payments.

2 min read
Payments
What is a CVV code?
What is a CVV code?

CVV codes and what they mean

2 min read
Payments
What makes a business profitable?
What makes a business profitable?

What you need to know to build and run a profitable business.

2 min read
Small Business
Pros and Cons Of Apple Pay For Business
Pros and Cons Of Apple Pay For Business

Discover how Apple Pay works for business.

2 min read
Payments
Pros and Cons Of Google Pay For Business
Pros and Cons Of Google Pay For Business

Discover how Google Pay works for business.

2 min read
Payments
Pros & Cons of Contactless Payments
Pros & Cons of Contactless Payments

We explore the advantages and disadvantages of contactless payments.

2 min read
Payments
How To Choose A Credit Card Machine
How To Choose A Credit Card Machine

Everything you need to know to choose a credit card machine for your business.

3 min read
Payments
What are profitability ratios?
What are profitability ratios?

A profitability KPI provides a key way to measure business success.

2 min read
Accounting
How merchants should fight chargebacks
How merchants should fight chargebacks

If a chargeback seems illegitimate it should always be fought, when possible

2 min read
Direct Debit
The advantages of an E-Payment system
The advantages of an E-Payment system

Should your business be accepting as many Payment options as possible?

2 min read
Payments
Mobile payments for small business
Mobile payments for small business

Discover the best mobile payment app for small business.

2 min read
A guide to e-commerce payment systems
A guide to e-commerce payment systems

There are several electronic payment methods classed as cash or credit payment

2 min read
Payments

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