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An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

2 min read
Global Payments
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement
How to prepare and manage a cash flow statement

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

4 min read
Cash flow
How to register as self-employed in the UK
How to register as self-employed in the UK

How do I register as self-employed in the UK? Find out with our guide.

3 min read
Entrepreneurial
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity
Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

3 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin
How to Calculate Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min read
Finance
What is depreciation in accounting?
What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

3 min read
Accounting
What is a prepayment?
What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

2 min read
Payments
How Much is VAT in the UK?
How Much is VAT in the UK?

What is the VAT rate in the UK? Find out with our simple guide.

3 min read
Finance
Small Business Cash Flow Management
Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

3 min read
Cash flow
The team behind our technology
The team behind our technology

The people who'll be by your side as GoCardless reshapes how you take payments.

1 min read
GoCardless
Building a SaaS startup financial model
Building a SaaS startup financial model

Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.

2 min read
SaaS
A SaaS guide to subscription management
A SaaS guide to subscription management

Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.

3 min read
SaaS
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions
13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.

1 min read
GoCardless
Understanding the cash flow margin formula
Understanding the cash flow margin formula

Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
What is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively

Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.

3 min read
Accounting
ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system
ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

2 min read
Subscription
Best software for forecasting cash flow
Best software for forecasting cash flow

Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.

3 min read
Cash flow
Guide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts
Guide to the provision for doubtful or bad debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min read
Accounting
Operating cash flow ratio formula
Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)
How we optimised for iteration speed with data build tool (dbt)

We moved 26,000 lines of SQL into dbt and shaved 2 hours off our ELT pipeline.

2 min read
Technology
Xero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!
Xero Awards London 2020: GoCardless is the Financial Services App of the Year!

A run down of the evening, the winners, and the last 12 months that got us here.

4 min read
GoCardless
Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails
Fear-free PostgreSQL migrations for Rails
8 min read
Technology
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min read
SaaS

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.