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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments

GoCardless & Teamup

Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for TeamUp

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Automatically collect customer payments

Improved Member Experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Better payer experience

Create the best payer experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extra purchases.

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

How it works with TeamUp

All the features you need to streamline your payments

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within TeamUp.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

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Ready to get started?

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Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your TeamUp account now.

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Sales

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.