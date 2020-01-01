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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments

GoCardless for membermeister

Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for membermeister

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Automatically collect payments from your members

Automated payment

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Better membership experience

Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

How it works with membermeister

Features

Flexible payments

Made for recurring and one off payments - whether for collecting a joining fee or collecting recurring payments.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Membermeister.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Create a GoCardless account and connect it to Membermeister.

Sign up now

Resources

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Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.