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Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for membermeister
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
Made for recurring and one off payments - whether for collecting a joining fee or collecting recurring payments.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Membermeister.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Create a GoCardless account and connect it to Membermeister.