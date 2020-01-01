Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

GoCardless & KashFlow

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Sign upGet support
End late payments
End late payments

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

  • Goodbye late payments

    Goodbye late payments

    With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

    Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

  • Lower-cost alternative to cards

    Lower-cost alternative to cards

    Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

    GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

  • Popular with payers

    Popular with payers

    Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

    40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

  • Less admin

    Less admin

    Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud

    Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

Setup your customer to pay by GoCardless

How it works

Select a customer and send them a link from your KashFlow account.

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect Direct Debit payments from their bank account. They only have to do this once.

Setup your customer to pay by GoCardless

Send a KashFlow invoice as usual. GoCardless schedules payment to be automatically collected on the invoice due date.

Setup your customer to pay by GoCardless

Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.

GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.

Setup your customer to pay by GoCardless

Payment is processed and paid straight to your bank account. Kashflow automatically reconciles the payment and associated fees.

Setup your customer to pay by GoCardless
Steve Leighton, Founder, Has Bean Coffee
Steve Leighton, Founder, Has Bean Coffee

Steve Leighton, Founder, Has Bean Coffee

“GoCardless gives us control over when we get paid and takes away the uncomfortable conversations about money”

Read more

Low fees, no hidden pricing

More info

Starting at 1% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.

More info

George Ford, Director, Veriphy
George Ford, Director, Veriphy

George Ford, Director, Veriphy

“Our clients like that they don’t have to schedule payments against our invoices – it’s one less task they have to do.”

Read more

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Connect GoCardless to KashFlow today. In the Setting Menu in KashFlow head to Receiving Payments and select GoCardless.

Sign up now

Resources

Support centre

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

[Guide] Why Direct Debit

[Guide] Why Direct Debit