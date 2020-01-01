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GoCardless for Commusoft

Use GoCardless to collect payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Instant confirmation

Bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

How it works

Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments, while also improving the experience of dealing with your utility, which we know no one really wants to do.

Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband

Low fees, no hidden pricing

More info

Get started with no sign up costs, no commitments and no hidden fees.

More info

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.