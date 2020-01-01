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GoCardless for Commusoft
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting invoice payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Bank-to-bank payment offers real-time confirmation for you and your payers.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments, while also improving the experience of dealing with your utility, which we know no one really wants to do.
Oliver Nelson, Head of Service, Cuckoo Broadband