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GoCardless & Club Manager
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the customer experience, not chasing up late payments.
Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Also lower your costs by taking Direct Debit as opposed to cards.
"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"
Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Club Manager.
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Club Manager account now.