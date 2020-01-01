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GoCardless & Club Manager

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Improved Member Experience

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the customer experience, not chasing up late payments.

Better membership experience

Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!

Less admin and lower costs

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Also lower your costs by taking Direct Debit as opposed to cards.

"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"

Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities

How it works with Club Manager

Features

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Club Manager.

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Club Manager account now.

Sign up now

Resources

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.