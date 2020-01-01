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GoCardless & Cleaner Planner

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

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Automatically collect payment for your invoices

Goodbye late payments

With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

Lower-cost alternative to cards

Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

Popular with payers

Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

Less admin

Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud

Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

How it works with Cleaner Planner

Features

Flexible payments

Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscriptions fees.

Seamlessly integrated

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Cleaner Planner Online.

Collect payment in instalments

Split a single invoice payment into a customisable schedule of instalments. GoCardless automatically collects part-payments until the balance is complete.

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Create GoCardless account

Get started in minutes by creating a GoCardless account and connecting it to your Cleaner Planner account. See and manage all your GoCardless payments in one place.

Create GoCardless account

Resources

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.