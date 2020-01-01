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GoCardless & Cleaner Planner
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscriptions fees.
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Cleaner Planner Online.
Split a single invoice payment into a customisable schedule of instalments. GoCardless automatically collects part-payments until the balance is complete.
Get started in minutes by creating a GoCardless account and connecting it to your Cleaner Planner account. See and manage all your GoCardless payments in one place.