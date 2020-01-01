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Make your donation experience delightful

Join the thousands of nonprofits using GoCardless to process payments. Collect one-off and regular donations. Online and in-person.

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Cut costs, not corners

Skip expensive card fees by collecting donations via bank payments. Without sacrificing ease of use, or speed.

Donors that don’t drop off

Cards expire, or get lost or stolen. Which means donations stop. With bank payments, you can keep them around.

Forget about failed payments

Card payments fail up to 15% of the time. GoCardless? Only 0.5-2.9% of the time.

Connect your existing software

Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.

How it works

Try Pay by Bank yourself

Curious what the one-off donation experience is like with GoCardless? Make a donation to The Trussell Trust – a charity supporting 1,200+ food banks in the UK – below.

100% of your donation will go to charity.

Donate now
Try Pay by Bank yourself
Try Pay by Bank yourself

194% increase in online donor conversion

“The changes that GoCardless have made possible - the lower fees and more efficient processes - ensure that we can now do even more good with the money we raise.” Caroline Hannigan Supporter Engagement and Database Manager, Framework

Read the case study

Get started, with a 25% discount for charities and non-profits*

Sign up

We want to help make your donations go further. So charities and nonprofits get a 25% discount on standard transaction fees with GoCardless. *Learn more and read our full T&Cs here.

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Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.