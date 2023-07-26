Get more than you bargained for with Direct Debit

When it comes to collecting payments, you want the process for both you and your customers to be as hassle-free and cost-effective as possible. Direct Debit is one of the most used and preferred types of payment for collecting recurring payments (like subscriptions, instalments or invoices) precisely for those reasons.

In recent research with YouGov, we found that the most popular reasons for customers to choose a payment method were the fact it's secure, fast and easy to use and 89% chose Direct Debit as their most trusted payment method. With over 53% of people choosing Direct Debit to pay for household bills and traditional and digital subscriptions, by using Direct Debit you’re already set up for success.

Are you benefitting by offering Direct Debit as a way to pay?

Other payment methods, like cards or bank transfers, have their drawbacks. From expensive fees and manual reconciliation to a higher likelihood of payments failing and customers churning as a result. These don’t only mean time wasted for you but poorer experiences for your customers.

By choosing and promoting Direct Debit as your main payment method and encouraging your customers to pay with Direct Debit, you stand to benefit from:

Getting paid on time and keeping cash flowing Automatically pull payments from your customer's bank accounts and get paid 47% faster and with fewer late or incorrect payments.

No more chasing your customers The average UK SME spends 30 hours a month chasing late payments according to Tide. Remove the need for awkward conversations about money with your customers and spend less time chasing payments.

Spending less time on payment admin Normally, as much as two-thirds of the cost of accepting recurring payments comes from admin time, not processing fees. But by using GoCardless Direct Debit, businesses spend 59% less time managing payments.

Reducing the cost of taking payments Some payment methods are costly, such as cards and digital wallets. GoCardless Direct Debit has reduced the cost of taking payments by up to 56% for customers.

Removing the stress out of payment collection Almost 8 out of 10* GoCardless customers agree that moving more payments to Direct Debit has reduced their stress levels significantly. That’s payment peace of mind.

Direct Debit with GoCardless isn't just a payment method; it's an operational upgrade that saves you money in the long term. Our average payment failure rate is just 0.5% - 2.7%, far lower than typical card payments, which means less time spent on recovery. This unparalleled success rate, combined with automated reconciliation, vastly reduces administrative stress and ensures your cash flow is consistently strong.

How to collect Direct Debit payments with GoCardless

Easily set up & schedule Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links. From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled date. Simple.

Payments that hit the spot

Cash reconciliation is normally a big process, but GoCardless makes it a non-event. Reconciliation takes less than ten minutes instead of days. Because of this, if we scaled another 100 times we wouldn’t need to add another finance person – they wouldn't have anything to do!” Gerhard van der Westhuizen, Co-founder, Spot On

Ready to start collecting more payments?

If you’re a GoCardless customer, head over to your dashboard to start adding customers to your subscriptions.

If you’d like to know more about GoCardless, speak to our payments experts about how Direct Debit could give your business a competitive edge.

*GoCardless Customer Survey, 2021