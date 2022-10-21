Inventory management software provides tools and solutions for tracking items as they pass through the supply chain, from manufacturing all the way up to the point of sale. A good software solution will also provide analytics and insights into performance, helping you to optimise your inventory processes.

To help you choose the best inventory software for your small business, we’ve compiled a list of the top inventory solutions on the market today.

6 best inventory software for small businesses

1. Xero

Although technically an accounting software, Xero offers inbuilt tools for managing inventory. For example, there is a feature saving details of bought and sold goods, as well as tracking the quantities of inventory items in stock and their values. As such, Xero is a great option for small businesses with limited inventory needs that are also looking for an all-inclusive accounting software.

For small businesses with more expansive inventory needs, Xero also integrates with a number of specialist inventory apps, including Inflow Inventory, which also appears on this list.

2. Zoho Inventory

Zoho Inventory is an arm of the Zoho Corporation, offering a number of web-based business solutions.

Zoho Inventory is highly customisable, and comes with tools for warehouse management, stock-keeping, expiration monitoring and purchase order management. It also has a user-friendly interface, making it straightforward for users to navigate the platform and take advantage of all of its features.

3. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is better known for being an accounting software, however it also offers basic inventory tracking for freelancers, sole traders and small businesses. In fact, the software allows you to add, edit, and review inventory for billable items within your account. It also has features for keeping track of stock.

If you have fairly minimal inventory needs and are looking for a comprehensive accounting software, you’ll find everything you need on the FreshBooks platform. However, if you have more extensive requirements, you may be better off opting for a dedicated inventory software program.

4. Veeqo

Veeqo is a popular inventory management and shipping solution tailored for retail and wholesale businesses. It’s an especially good platform for small businesses that have multi-channel selling requirements.

Veeqo has an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface which presents sales in a centralised location on the platform, allowing for easy tracking and management of stock and sales. There are also tools for managing orders, inventory, analytics, reporting, and warehouse inventory.

Veeqo also comes with its own barcode scanner, helping to speed up the processing of high volume orders. It can also significantly expedite the stock count process.

In addition to inventory management, Veeqo also offers shipping management, integrating with major couriers such as FedEx and UPS.

5. InFlow Inventory

InFlow Inventory is an affordable and popular piece of inventory software for small businesses. The platform combines inventory and order management to help facilitate and streamline inventory processes.

InFlow comes with features such as barcode scanning, inventory tracking, warehouse management, reporting, and analytics. It can also integrate with over 3,000 other apps via API, including Xero, as we mentioned earlier. This does mean, however, that a developer may be needed to set up the integrations.

6. Sortly

Sortly is another great example of inventory management software, ideal for small, non-retail businesses. With a simple layout and intuitive interface, it’s the ideal software for users that are new to digital solutions.

Sortly comes with all the standard inventory software features like warehouse management, inventory control, barcode scanning and inventory reporting.

It’s important to note, however, that since Sortly has a slightly simpler set up, it doesn’t fully integrate with accounting software, and only the most expensive ultra plan allows integration with other apps.

Choosing the right inventory software for your business

Ultimately, the best inventory software for small business depends on your specific needs, but there’s definitely an option for everyone. Many software providers offer free trials so that you can test the software and its suitability for your business before you commit to a purchase.

You should also ask yourself a few quick questions before you make a decision. How many user licences are available? How many do you need? Does the software package allow you to scale as your business grows? Does the plan you’re considering enable you to manage more than one warehouse? Will it integrate with your other software programs? How long would it take to onboard new users? Once you’ve answered these questions, as well as anything else that seems relevant to your needs, you can decide which inventory software for small business is the best fit for your firm.

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Article Sources

1. https://central.xero.com/s/article/Options-for-managing-inventory-in-Xero

2. https://www.freshbooks.com/blog/inventory

3. https://www.zoho.com/books/integrations/zoho-inventory/

4. https://www.veeqo.com/inventory-management-software-system

5. https://www.sortly.com/