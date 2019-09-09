Last editedJun 2024
The details on how GoCardless helps take recurring payments with Direct Debit
Accountants recommend: Collecting payments with Direct Debit
A sharable guide that explains the benefits of using Direct Debit and how it works.
Standing order and Direct Debit
Unsure of the difference between Standing Order and Direct Debit? This sharable guide makes it clear.
How to collect Direct Debit payments with GoCardless
1.
Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).
2.
Easily set up & schedule Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.
3.
From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.