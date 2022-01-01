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Your club's payments, sorted
Everything your club needs to get payment admin sorted before the season starts – trusted by 1,500 clubs collecting subs with a 97.3% first-time success rate*.
Whether you're a club treasurer chasing unpaid subs or a league secretary drowning in admin, find helpful guides, how-to video content and exclusive offers for a winning payments strategy.
Collect 97.3% of recurring subs payments on the first try.*
Trusted by 18 County Football Associations across the UK.
We serve 1,500 football clubs across the UK and Ireland.
Connect to platforms you already use like Pitchero, Coacha and Xero.
*GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025
850 members. 58 teams. One treasurer. Here's how Faversham Strike Force switched 90% of their club subs payments to Direct Debit – and got their evenings back.
New season. New kit. On us. Get £300 towards your kit just for getting paid properly.**
No more payment howlers. Make every transaction count with 0% fees for 90 days.**
Clubs with a CASC or charity registration get 25% off transaction fees for life.**
Refer us to other clubs. Get £100 for each club that processes £2,000 in payments.**
*Terms and conditions apply. See FAQs section below for more details.
80% of clubs wait 20+ days for manual payments. Find out how automating your club's payment processes saves time, money, and members.
Drowning in admin? Here are three practical steps to reduce your payment workload and free up more time for the pitch.
Discover how CASC and charity football clubs can save 25% on GoCardless transaction fees – and find out if your club qualifies.
Here's a six-step guide to switching your members over to Direct Debit – without the awkward conversations.
Match fees, kit – not every payment is a monthly sub. Here's how to collect one-off payments without the chasing or the cash handling.
97.3% of Direct Debit payments are collected first time. Here's why it beats standing orders, cards and bank transfers.
They sound similar, but one gives your club far more control. A plain-English breakdown – and why more clubs are making the switch.
We partnered with 15 County Football Associations across England. Here's why GoCardless is going all in on the beautiful game.
Get your evenings back. Automated reconciliation means every payment aligns with the books – no spreadsheets, no manual matching.
Hemington Hammers recouped thousands in missed revenue and reduced payment admin from 15-20 hours to just 1-2 hours.
"They say in football that the referee has had a good game if you don’t notice they’re there. You want the same from payments, and that’s exactly what we’ve got with GoCardless."
Colin Bowden - Commercial Development Officer, Hemington Hammers
90% of Faversham Strikeforce members pay via GoCardless. Here's how the club freed up time for the pitch, not the paperwork.
"If a payment does fail, we don’t even have to chase people because the Success+ feature automatically retries three times – we've really seen an upturn in our income since we started using that."
Jo Starkey - Coach, Faversham Strike Force
Amaranth FC were down £3,000 in unpaid subs. After a year with GoCardless, they halved the time spent managing accounts and were owed less than £100.
"Using GoCardless has halved the time I spend doing the accounts, which means I can spend more time doing what I joined to do – coaching my son’s team."
Paul Swift - Coach (and Treasurer), Amaranth FC
Already using Xero, Pitchero, LoveAdmin or MyClub Pro? GoCardless connects to over 350 partner platforms, so you don’t have to worry about learning a new system.
Integrating GoCardless with your chosen software is straightforward and comes with plenty of benefits from day one.
Once connected, all your payments will be reconciled automatically every month. Explore how it works.
Integrating GoCardless with your chosen software is straightforward and comes with plenty of benefits from day one.
Once connected, all your payments will be reconciled automatically every month. Explore how it works.
Less admin, more football. These short videos show you exactly how to set up and use GoCardless – so you can get back to the pitch faster.
Add members one by one, in bulk via CSV, or let them sing up themselves with a link or QR code.
Set up recurring subs payments for your whole squad in one go, including upfront payments and joining fees.
Injury, gap year or a break – pause a player's subscription and resume it when they're back.
Update your subs price once and every member's payment updates automatically – no manual edits.
Split big costs like kit or fees into manageable instalments, with flexible deposits and amounts.
Take instant or recurring payments in person – parents or members can scan and pay, fast.
Win back time with automated reconciliation – swap spreadsheets for real-time financial visibility.
Fund new kit, pitches or coaching fast – eligible clubs can unlock capital via the GoCardless dashboard.
Create one-off payment requests as and when you need them for card fees, tour payments and other ad hoc costs.
Tips and useful templates to encourage club members and parents to pay via GoCardless.
Logos, social graphics and banners to promote bank payments with GoCardless.
Tips and useful templates to encourage club members and parents to pay via GoCardless.
Logos, social graphics and banners to promote bank payments with GoCardless.
More money in the kitty. Admin benched for good. Switch to GoCardless today to give yourself plenty of extra time this season.