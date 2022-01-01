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Your club's payments, sorted

Tackle late payments

Everything your club needs to get payment admin sorted before the season starts – trusted by 1,500 clubs collecting subs with a 97.3% first-time success rate*. 

Whether you're a club treasurer chasing unpaid subs or a league secretary drowning in admin, find helpful guides, how-to video content and exclusive offers for a winning payments strategy.

See our top readsGet 90 days fee free

  • Collect 97.3% of recurring subs payments on the first try.*

  • Trusted by 18 County Football Associations across the UK.

  • We serve 1,500 football clubs across the UK and Ireland.

  • Connect to platforms you already use like Pitchero, Coacha and Xero.

*GoCardless Payment Success Rates, 2025

Faversham Strike Force freed up time for the pitch, not the paperwork

850 members. 58 teams. One treasurer. Here's how Faversham Strike Force switched 90% of their club subs payments to Direct Debit – and got their evenings back.

Read full story

Exclusive offers for your football club

  • New season. New kit. On us. Get £300 towards your kit just for getting paid properly.**

    Claim your kit

  • No more payment howlers. Make every transaction count with 0% fees for 90 days.**

    Get 90 days fee free

  • Clubs with a CASC or charity registration get 25% off transaction fees for life.** 

    Check eligibility

  • Refer us to other clubs. Get £100 for each club that processes £2,000 in payments.**

    Log in and refer

*Terms and conditions apply. See FAQs section below for more details.

Top reads for club administrators

4 ways manual payments hurt your club

80% of clubs wait 20+ days for manual payments. Find out how automating your club's payment processes saves time, money, and members.

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3 ways to reduce club payment admin

Drowning in admin? Here are three practical steps to reduce your payment workload and free up more time for the pitch.

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CASC or charity-registered football club?

Discover how CASC and charity football clubs can save 25% on GoCardless transaction fees – and find out if your club qualifies.

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6 steps to switch members to Direct Debit

Here's a six-step guide to switching your members over to Direct Debit – without the awkward conversations.

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Collect one-off payments with ease

Match fees, kit – not every payment is a monthly sub. Here's how to collect one-off payments without the chasing or the cash handling.

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Why your club needs Direct Debit

97.3% of Direct Debit payments are collected first time. Here's why it beats standing orders, cards and bank transfers.

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Standing order vs. Direct Debit

They sound similar, but one gives your club far more control. A plain-English breakdown – and why more clubs are making the switch.

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GoCardless backs grassroots football

We partnered with 15 County Football Associations across England. Here's why GoCardless is going all in on the beautiful game.

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Why automated reconciliation matters

Get your evenings back. Automated reconciliation means every payment aligns with the books – no spreadsheets, no manual matching.

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The best signing these clubs ever made

  • "Payment admin now only takes an hour"

    Hemington Hammers recouped thousands in missed revenue and reduced payment admin from 15-20 hours to just 1-2 hours.

    Read full story

  • "They say in football that the referee has had a good game if you don’t notice they’re there. You want the same from payments, and that’s exactly what we’ve got with GoCardless."

    Colin Bowden - Commercial Development Officer, Hemington Hammers

  • Showing cash payments the red card

    90% of Faversham Strikeforce members pay via GoCardless. Here's how the club freed up time for the pitch, not the paperwork.

    Read full story

  • "If a payment does fail, we don’t even have to chase people because the Success+ feature automatically retries three times – we've really seen an upturn in our income since we started using that."

    Jo Starkey - Coach, Faversham Strike Force

  • "Our debts have reduced by around 95%"

    Amaranth FC were down £3,000 in unpaid subs. After a year with GoCardless, they halved the time spent managing accounts and were owed less than £100.

    Read full story

  • "Using GoCardless has halved the time I spend doing the accounts, which means I can spend more time doing what I joined to do – coaching my son’s team."

    Paul Swift - Coach (and Treasurer), Amaranth FC

We play well in any formation

Already using Xero, Pitchero, LoveAdmin or MyClub Pro? GoCardless connects to over 350 partner platforms, so you don’t have to worry about learning a new system.

Integrate with tools you're familiar with

Integrating GoCardless with your chosen software is straightforward and comes with plenty of benefits from day one.

Find out more

Connect GoCardless to Xero

Once connected, all your payments will be reconciled automatically every month. Explore how it works.

Find out more

  • Integrate with tools you're familiar with

    Integrating GoCardless with your chosen software is straightforward and comes with plenty of benefits from day one.

    Find out more

  • Connect GoCardless to Xero

    Once connected, all your payments will be reconciled automatically every month. Explore how it works.

    Find out more

Bench your subs admin

Less admin, more football. These short videos show you exactly how to set up and use GoCardless – so you can get back to the pitch faster.

How to add customers

Add members one by one, in bulk via CSV, or let them sing up themselves with a link or QR code.

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How to create a subscription template

Set up recurring subs payments for your whole squad in one go, including upfront payments and joining fees.

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How to pause a subscription template

Injury, gap year or a break – pause a player's subscription and resume it when they're back.

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How to edit a subscription template

Update your subs price once and every member's payment updates automatically – no manual edits.

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How to create an instalment plan

Split big costs like kit or fees into manageable instalments, with flexible deposits and amounts.

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How to create and use QR codes

Take instant or recurring payments in person – parents or members can scan and pay, fast.

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How to connect GoCardless to Xero

Win back time with automated reconciliation – swap spreadsheets for real-time financial visibility.

Watch now

Unlock Capital powered by Pipe

Fund new kit, pitches or coaching fast – eligible clubs can unlock capital via the GoCardless dashboard.

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How to create a one-off payment

Create one-off payment requests as and when you need them for card fees, tour payments and other ad hoc costs.

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Popular downloads

Your guide to promoting bank payments

Tips and useful templates to encourage club members and parents to pay via GoCardless.

Get the guide

Brand toolkit

Logos, social graphics and banners to promote bank payments with GoCardless.

Get the toolkit

  • Your guide to promoting bank payments

    Tips and useful templates to encourage club members and parents to pay via GoCardless.

    Get the guide

  • Brand toolkit

    Logos, social graphics and banners to promote bank payments with GoCardless.

    Get the toolkit

Extra time, but no penalties

Get 90 days fee freeSign in

More money in the kitty. Admin benched for good. Switch to GoCardless today to give yourself plenty of extra time this season.

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.